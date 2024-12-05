Gales Creek Community Club meeting Thursday, December 5

The Gales Creek Community Club will meet Thursday, December 5 at 6:30 p.m. for their last meeting of the year.

Sheri Bagdonas, a group leader, said topics on the evening’s agenda included bylaws, upcoming elections and events, the treasurer’s report and topics of interest to the Gales Creek and Glenwood communities.

The group meets inside the Gales Creek Library, located inside the Gales Creek School at 9125 NW Sargent Road.