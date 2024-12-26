Have students in the Forest Grove School District? Here’s how the district handles inclement weather

The Forest Grove School District, which serves Gales Creek and Hillside students as well, issued procedures for how inclement weather will be handled for the rest of the school year.

“On inclement weather days, the district will determine if and when the school day is affected by the weather,” the district said.

Type of Announcements:

Full Snow Routes: All routes affected.

Partial Snow Routes: Select routes affected.

Delays and Closures:

Two-hour delay: Buses and classes start 2 hours late; usual end time.

Closures if conditions are severe.

The district will communicate their decisions through a variety of channels, including the Parent Square app, the district website (fgsdk12.org), via FlashAlert (flashalert.net), local radio and television news, and via a recorded message at the district office phone line at 503-357-6171.

The Gales Creek Journal also posts weather alerts affecting Gales Creek and Dilley students on our Facebook page for bus route changes due to weather and on our website for school closures and major changes to school schedules.

Weather Zones and Snow Routes

The district checks roads by 5 a.m., but noted that conditions can change between then and pickup times. Because the district covers more than 200 square miles across five weather zones, conditions can differ in Gales Creek, Hillside, Forest Grove, Dilley, and Cornelius.

Snow routes limit district buses to necessary buses for safety, the district said.

For Gales Creek students, the snow route stop location for bus routes 24 (Lyda Drive, Timber Road, Agaard Road, Wilson River Hwy past Agaard) and 25 (Old Wilson River Road, Thornburg Road, Parson Road, Orchardale Road, Wilson School Road, Timmerman Road) is moved to one spot: The Gales Creek School.

See all snow routes online here.