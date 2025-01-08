Forest Grove, Banks firefighters head to California to aid Los Angeles firefighters

Wildfires burning near Los Angeles, Calif. have burned hundreds of homes, killed at least two people, and prompted thousands of evacuations. Now, Oregon is sending twelve strike teams to help, including a five-person crew from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.

“Oregon and California have a strong partnership supporting each other. We both understand that fire does not recognize map lines, and we are ready to help each other whenever there is a need,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a press release. “During our historic 2024 wildfire season, California sent us help and in their time of need, we are working as fast as possible to lend them support during this emergency.”

“What an absolutely unthinkable tragedy that is unfolding down there,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Dave Nemeyer said in a message to this newspaper Wednesday morning. “We are actually just loading up at this very moment,” he said.

The agency, which serves the city of Forest Grove and surrounding rural communities like Gales Creek and Dilley through a contract with the Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District is sending five staff to California.

Traveling in a type 1 fire engine and an agency SUV with a Chief Officer as the Washington County Strike Team leader, the group is joined by Washington County crews from the Banks Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, and Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, according to OSFM spokesperson John Hendricks.

“We are in the process of backfilling shifts and will have the Forest Grove station fully staffed,” Nemeyer said.

The request for aid came late Tuesday evening, OSFM said.

“The agency will continue to monitor and will fill more requests as it progresses,” OSFM said in a press release.

Across the state, 12 teams from Clackamas, Clatsop, Central Oregon, Lane, Lincoln, Linn/Polk, two from Marion, Multnomah, Rogue Valley, Washington, and Yamhill counties were loading up Wednesday morning to begin the long trek south.

Together, the strike teams were made up of around 240 firefighters and 60 engines.

California will directly reimburse strike teams to pay for the deployment.