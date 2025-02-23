Flood Watch, Wind Advisory issued for most of Gales Creek area

The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for much of Northwest Oregon, including the greater Gales Creek region. The watch is in effect through late Tuesday night.

In most of Gales Creek, a wind advisory begins noon Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday as well. South winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph are expected.

A series of atmospheric rivers moving through the area could result in flooding along rivers and creeks that drain from the Coast Range, like the Tualatin River and tributaries like Gales Creek. Elsewhere, urban areas could see flooding, as could poorly drained areas and flood-prone places.

Several traffic cameras show a view of roadways on tripcheck.com.

Other areas have a differing set of warnings and watches at the same time: Areas along the upper portion of Old Wilson River Road, for example, will be under a High Wind Watch starting Monday morning, with wind of 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

See an interactive map of the various watches and warnings online; use the opacity slider to more easily see the underlying map and click any location to see what warnings are in effect for that area.