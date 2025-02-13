Forest Grove School District cancels school Thursday for winter storm

It’s a snow day for students who attend schools in the Forest Grove School District.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to weather conditions that are steadily progressing northward, we are cancelling school for today,” FGSD said early Thursday morning.

“At this time, all Thursday activities, practices, and competitions are canceled. We will continue to assess our building and campus conditions and make any updated communications regarding Friday school and activities by Friday morning,” the district added.