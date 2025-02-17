Gales Creek’s Zephyr Organics will be at CSA fair in Helvetia

Gales Creek’s Zephyr Organics, a community-supported agriculture (CSA) farm on Old Wilson River Road will be a participant at the Pacific Northwest CSA Coalition’s CSA Share Fair in Helvetia on Feb. 22.

A free event held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Marion Acres & Helvetia Farm Market (23137 NW West Union Rd, Hillsboro), Zephyr will be among at least 10 farmers and ranchers, according to a press release from the farm.

On hand will be information about the CSA model, Comida Kin Food Truck for lunch, and more.

Zephyrs says their CSA model has been reimagined to offer more flexibility and community-focused.

“Instead of pre-boxed shares, we allow members to take all the vegetables they’ll eat fresh that week, reducing food waste and ensuring members get what they truly love,” wrote Zephyr co-owner Bryan Allan in a press release. “Additionally, we host community-building events at each pickup, creating a welcoming space for members to connect with their farmers and neighbors,” Allan added.

The farm also participates in the Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) program to offer 50% off a CSA share to those using SNAP benefits.

“Since 2019, the number of CSA shares purchased with SNAP has tripled,” Allan said.

Those who don’t qualify for SNAP benefits can still find affordable CSA shares by using a sliding scale to buy a share from Zephyr Organics.

Find more information online at zephyr-farm.com and pnwcsa.org.