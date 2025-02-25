Homes in Gales Creek, Glenwood still without power, Parson Road still closed

Residents in rural western Washington County remained without power Tuesday afternoon, and at least one road remained closed due to a downed tree and power lines.

According to Portland General Electric, close to 100 addresses were without power in Gales Creek, while 43 Glenwood addresses were without power. Glenwood dealt with an earlier downed powerline on Feb. 22 as well.

A tree and power lines remained down on Parson Road just south of Highway 6.

Photos: Chas Hundley

In the Banks region, 15 addresses were without power in Banks city limits, while 87 addresses north of the city were without power. About 30 homes in the Mountaindale and Pumpkin Ridge communities were without power, though others may be without power on West Oregon Electric Co-op lines, which abut the Mountaindale area, and are not reflected on the PGE outage map.

Seven addresses near Roy were also without power.

In Timber and Buxton and other areas near Banks on West Oregon lines, some homes could still be without power as well, West Oregon Electric said in a social media post made late Tuesday morning.

The co-op listed Timber, Buxton, Banks, Pumpkin Ridge, Sellers Road, the Hagg Lake area, areas near Hayward and more just after 10 a.m. as areas still experiencing an outage.

“WOEC crews along with mutual aid from our neighboring utilities are actively working to clear fallen trees, replace broken poles, and repair downed lines,” WOEC said. “These repairs take time. We appreciate your patience while our crews work safely to restore service.”