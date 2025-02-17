Letter to the editor: Gales Creek Valley needs USPS collection box back

By Joyce Sauber, a Gales Creek resident

The U.S. Postal Service Mail Box that was located in Gales Creek near the Rural Fire Station was removed by the Forest Grove Post Office a couple of months ago—leaving the residents of the valley with no place to mail letters.

Residents now have to drive to Forest Grove to mail outgoing mail—which is very inconvenient for many elderly residents who do not go to town regularly.

Leaving one’s locked mail box unlocked to mail letters does not work as the door to the box won’t stay closed.

Gales Creek has always had a place in the community to place outgoing mail—since the late 1800s, be it a post office and when that closed, a postal box in the community or rural boxes that didn’t lock.

As we all know in this day & age, times have changed.

The Gales Creek Valley needs their rural mail box back for outgoing mail.