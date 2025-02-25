Power outage hits homes in Gales Creek

11 p.m. update: “Parson Road is closed between Sesame Lane and Timmerman Road due to downed electrical wires,” Washington County Land Use and Transportation said in a social media post. It was unclear if the closure was related to an earlier downed tree reported in the area.

Around 90 homes in the Gales Creek area were without power as high winds ripped through the area.

According to Portland General Electric, two homes west of Roderick Road and a larger cluster of homes near the intersection of Highway 6 and 8 were without power.

“We are on scene of several downed trees and power lines in our area. Some are causing road closures as well as power outages. Please stay clear of downed power lines. If you encounter a traffic light that’s not working, treat the intersection as if it has a stop sign,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said in a social media post.

The agency said a tree and power lines were down on Parson Road south of Highway 6, and that a power pole was down near the intersection of Stringtown Road and Ritchey Road.

The area has been under a variety of wind and flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

Update: Additional homes have lost power. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.