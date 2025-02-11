Representative Suzanne Bonamici to host Washington County town hall Feb. 17

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici will host a Washington County Town Hall Monday, February 17 at 6 p.m. at the Century High School Gym in Hillsboro.

According to a press release issued by Bonamici’s office, the event will feature an update from Bonamici on her activities in Congress, and a question and answer session between attendees and the Congresswoman.

“Speaking with people in NW Oregon about issues that affect their lives is an important part of my work,” Bonamici said. “I invite everyone to attend one of these town hall meetings to hear about the challenges and opportunities in this session of Congress.”

Representative Bonamici, who represents the First Congressional District, is the latest of Oregon’s congressional delegation to host a Washington County town hall; Senator Ron Wyden is hosting a town hall on Feb. 15, and Senator Merkley recently held a Washington Co. town hall as well.

Also on hand on Feb. 17 will be members of Bonamici’s staff, who can “assist anyone who is experiencing problems with federal agencies, including the VA, Social Security Administration, immigration, and IRS,” the press release noted.

Century High School is located at 2000 SE Century Blvd, Hillsboro.