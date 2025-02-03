Roads are frozen in Gales Creek

Roads throughout the region are icing up.

“We’ve had a cluster of calls this evening throughout our response area and our crews have noticed that ice has began to form on roadways and walking areas,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said Sunday evening.

One such crash was just east of downtown Gales Creek on Gales Creek Road, an eyewitness told the Journal, and area weather stations showed the temperature plunging to below freezing.

A traffic camera at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway showed snow falling and covering the roadway at 8:14 p.m. Sunday.

“Please use caution tonight and into Monday morning for slick conditions on roads, sidewalks and decks,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

Washington County Land Use and Transportation previously shared a four-page booklet (.pdf from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website nhtsa.gov) with information on traveling in winter weather.