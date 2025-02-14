School’s out Friday, too

The Forest Grove School District will close schools again Friday, February 14.

“Streets and sidewalks remain covered in snow and the forecast is calling for additional precipitation, including freezing rain,” the Forest Grove School District said Thursday evening. “This will continue to make transportation dangerous for staff, students, and district buses,” the district added.

However, Friday afternoon and evening activities at schools could continue. The district said it would assess the situation Friday afternoon and provide an update then.

“As always, our primary concern in decision-making is ensuring the safety of students, staff, and our community,” the district said.

Thursday’s one-day snow day is turning into a very long weekend: With Thursday and now Friday off, students will return Tuesday, February 18 after the President’s Day holiday.