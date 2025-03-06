Dorman Pond is about to be stocked for the first time this year

Gales Creek’s Dorman Pond — once a gravel pit, now a pond home to trout, bluegill, at least one turtle, and a lot of lost fishing lures — will receive the pond’s first shipment of trout in 2025 at some point next week.

1,000 legal-size rainbow trout are scheduled to be deposited into the pond just west of the junction of Highway 6 and 8 sometime between March 10 and 14. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife doesn’t disclose the exact stocking date.

Hagg Lake has been stocked twice already this year in February, first with 1,000 trophy-sized trout and 12,000 legal-sized trout.

Find all this and more at myodfw.com/fishing/species/trout/stocking-schedule.