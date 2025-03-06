Dorman Pond in Gales Creek. Photo: Chas Hundley
Dorman Pond, Gales Creek, News

Dorman Pond is about to be stocked for the first time this year

by Chas Hundley on

More in Dorman Pond:

Gales Creek’s Dorman Pond — once a gravel pit, now a pond home to trout, bluegill, at least one turtle, and a lot of lost fishing lures — will receive the pond’s first shipment of trout in 2025 at some point next week.

1,000 legal-size rainbow trout are scheduled to be deposited into the pond just west of the junction of Highway 6 and 8 sometime between March 10 and 14. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife doesn’t disclose the exact stocking date.

Hagg Lake has been stocked twice already this year in February, first with 1,000 trophy-sized trout and 12,000 legal-sized trout.

Find all this and more at myodfw.com/fishing/species/trout/stocking-schedule.

+ posts

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Sign up for free Gales Creek news in your inbox ↓

The groceries your family needs!

New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers