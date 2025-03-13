Gales Creek Church food pantry receives $500 donation

The Gales Creek Church Food Pantry will be able to buy $500 worth of high priority items thanks to a $500 donation.

Jenniffer Kringelhede, a realtor with Partain Properties LLC, presented an oversize check (and a smaller one for actual deposit) to the Gales Creek Food Pantry, a program housed within the Gales Creek Community Church of God Wednesday, March 12.

Longtime Gales Creek residents Karen and Mike Howard recently sold their property with the help of Kringelhede, who donates a portion of her commission to a local nonprofit of the seller’s choice in their name.

“Karen has volunteered here at the food bank, and she thought if I made the donation here, it could really be put to use for the local community,” Kringelhede said.

Food Pantry Coordinator Sheri Bagdonas said the funds would be put to good use.

“This is an opportunity to stock the cupboard with shelf-stable food that we can redistribute to the community,” Bagdonas said.

The pantry will be stocked with higher protein items like meat and peanut butter, which are usually difficult to acquire and are in high demand.

Others who wish to make a donation can make a check out to the Gales Creek Church of God and note “food pantry” in the memo line.

The food pantry runs a gleaners program with produce and other food items to anyone with no exclusions every Wednesday starting at 10:55 a.m. at the church.

The Gales Creek Community Church is located in downtown Gales Creek at 9170 N.W. Sargent Road.