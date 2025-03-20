Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife HQ in Salem on April 5, 2019. Photo: Chas Hundley
Events, News, Recreation

Hunter safety course offered at Banks Fire District

by Chas Hundley on

More in Events:

The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife will host a hunter safety course starting April 1 through April 24 in Banks.

“Equip yourself as a responsible and competent hunter with this thorough introduction to firearm safety, ethics, and responsibility,” an event listing for the class read.

Class participants must attend all dates, held every Tuesday and Thursday, to pass.

The class, with a minimum age of 10, and a maximum age of 99, costs $10 and will feature a field day at the Verboort Rod & Gun Club on Saturday, April 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Students must register in advance.

The Banks Fire District is located at 13430 NW Main Street.

+ posts

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Sign up for free Gales Creek news in your inbox ↓

The groceries your family needs!

New patients only, no cash value, cannot be combined with any other offers