Man arrested on rape charges near Banks

A man living in rural Washington County was arrested on rape charges near Banks, and detectives say he allegedly assaulted victims in and near Banks, Forest Grove, and Beaverton.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit began investigating a sexual assault case in February. In the following weeks, detectives interview

“Over the following weeks, detectives interviewed multiple women who said they had been raped or sexually assaulted by 22-year-old Jordan Beyer, who most recently has been living in rural Washington County near Banks,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Beyer frequently used physical force or threats to assault his victims, who were known to him,” the sheriff’s office said.

A Washington County grand jury heard evidence in the case and indicted Beyer on 21 counts:

Two counts of rape in the first degree

Four counts of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree

Eight counts of sexual abuse in the first degree

One count of sodomy in the first degree

Two counts of luring a minor

Three counts of sexual abuse in the third degree

One count of invasion of personal privacy in the first degree

Tuesday, March 25, Beyer was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 26 just east of the Highway 6 interchange.

Beyer was lodged in the Washington County without bail, “pending the state’s request to hold him in preventative detention,” the sheriff’s office said.

The initial 21 charges Beyer faces could expand as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

“Detectives believe there are more victims who have not yet been interviewed, and investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information about Beyer,” the sheriff’s office said.

Those with information regarding the case were urged to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2500 and reference case number 50-25-1043.