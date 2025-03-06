Tree planting event at Balm Grove scheduled for March 22

A volunteer tree planting effort has been scheduled for Saturday, March 22 at the Balm Grove property in Gales Creek.

The event is hosted by Clean Water Services, who own the property, and Friends of Trees, an Oregon tree-planting nonprofit.

Registration is required by filling out an online form. The event begins at 8:45 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 1 p.m.

“Friends of Trees needs your help to hundreds of plant native trees and shrubs following the removal of the Balm Grove Dam,” a calendar listing for the event read.

Event organizers asked that attendees arrive by 8:45 a.m. to be assigned a planting crew, and noted that planting would begin at 9 a.m.

Gloves, tools, instructions, breakfast snacks, and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate are provided.

The organizers urged volunteers to show up in sturdy boots or shoes dressed for the weather.

Find out more information by visiting friendsoftrees.org/event-calendar/, and clicking on the “Balm Grove planting (Gales Creek, OR)” listing. There, links to youth waivers, registration forms, volunteer FAQs, and other planting dates can be found.

Youth 15 and under were asked to volunteer with a parent or guardian, while minors ages 16 and up can volunteer on their own with a signed youth waiver form (.pdf).

Those with questions were urged to email [email protected] or call 503-595-0213.

Balm Grove is located at 10660 NW Balm Grove Loop.