Two years ago today, Timber Road closed – but could reopen next month

Exactly two years ago, Washington County Land Use and Transportation made the decision to close Timber Road indefinitely due to a slow-moving landslide collapsing the roadway between Glenwood and Timber.

March 6 marks the two-year anniversary of the road’s closure.

Since then the project to reopen the route, much like Timber Road, has twisted and turn, seen delays, and now, is on track to reopen in late April or early May.

Original plans to open the road at the end of 2024 fell through in December, and the county said the reopening would be delayed five months to May 2025.

In an email to this newspaper, Washington County Land Use and Transportation spokesperson Chris Lueneburg said the road was on track to reopen in late April or early May.

“We began excavating the slope back in fall, and throughout the spring have been filling it back in with stronger material,” Lueneburg said.

A recent photo of the Timber Road project, courtesy Washington County Land Use and Transportation. A recent photo of the Timber Road project, courtesy Washington County Land Use and Transportation.

He added that the county believes their contractor, Lyda Excavating, will be largely finished with placing rock and drainage pipes by the end of March.

In April, contractors are expected to rebuild, pave, and add guardrails to the road.

”Once that is complete, we will reopen the road,” he said.

Intermittent closures could continue after the road opens to allow for striping and other final tasks, and the schedule could change.

“As we reach two years since increased landslide movement prompted us to close the road, we would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding. We know this project has been impactful to community members and those who travel on Timber Road for life, work and recreation,” Lueneburg said.

Find county updates for the project on a webpage maintained by LUT.