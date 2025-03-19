What’s going on in Gales Creek March 19 – 25

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].
Today, Wednesday | March 19, 2025
- Bingo – Gales Creek Tavern
- Gales Creek, Roy, Verboort CPO 13 meeting – Jane Moore Community Room @ Banks Public Library
- Possible Hagg Lake 1000 trophy size trout stocking date March 17 – March 21 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake
Thursday | March 20, 2025
- Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
- Final Day to file to run for office for Forest Grove School Board, Forest Grove Rural Fire Board – Washington County Elections Division
Friday | March 21, 2025
- Friday Night Barn Dance with Coppermill – Carpenter Creek Farm & Winery
Saturday | March 22, 2025
- Tree planting – Balm Grove
- Amazing Amphibians – Tillamook Forest Center
- Nature’s Yucky! – Tillamook Forest Center
Sunday | March 23, 2025
- Nature’s Yucky! – Tillamook Forest Center
- Amazing Amphibians – Tillamook Forest Center
