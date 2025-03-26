The Gales Creek School on May 9, 2024. Photo: Chas Hundley
Events, Gales Creek, News

What’s going on in Gales Creek March 26 – April 1

by Chas Hundley

Today, Wednesday | March 26, 2025

Thursday | March 27, 2025

  • Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
  • Gales Creek Community Club meeting 6:30 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | March 28, 2025

  • ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Saturday | March 29, 2025

Sunday | March 30, 2025

Monday | March 31, 2025

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

