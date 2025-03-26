What’s going on in Gales Creek March 26 – April 1

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].
CLICK HERE FOR BANKS-AREA EVENTS
Today, Wednesday | March 26, 2025
- Bingo – Gales Creek Tavern
- Possible Hagg Lake 2000 legal size trout stocking date March 24 – March 28 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake
Thursday | March 27, 2025
- Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
- Gales Creek Community Club meeting 6:30 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
Friday | March 28, 2025
- ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Saturday | March 29, 2025
- Big Country (live music) – Gales Creek Tavern
- Tea Time – Tonics of the Forest – Tillamook Forest Center
- Trees of the Tillamook Walk – Tillamook Forest Center
- Wilson River Trail Maintenance Party – Kings Mountain Trailhead
Sunday | March 30, 2025
- Tea Time – Tonics of the Forest – Tillamook Forest Center
- Trees of the Tillamook Walk – Tillamook Forest Center
Monday | March 31, 2025
- Possible Hagg Lake 4000 legal size trout stocking date March 31 – April 4 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Hagg Lake
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.