Firefighters return from North Carolina

Firefighters deployed from Oregon to North Carolina to help fight wildfires have mostly returned, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) said.

As of Wednesday, four ODF staff remained to help close the Black Cove Complex.

In two deployments, ODF sent 39 firefighters and support staff to the fires.

Several of the firefighters were deployed out of the Forest Grove District offices.

“This deployment was the best way we could say thank you,” said ODF Protection Division Chief Michael Curran. “Firefighters are so interconnected and being able to lean on each other when we need it is what makes us stronger.”