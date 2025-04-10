Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | April 9, 2025

News, Newsletter

 Volume 1, issue #4

Good evening, Gales Creek Journal readers! Once again, I’ve sought out as much Gales Creek news that I can write and delivered it to you. Thanks for reading!

P.S. check out the events calendar at the bottom!

Have an event you'd like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

Two community cleanups coming to Gales Creek in April

Spring has sprung, which means it’s time to get those garden tools out and help clean up the Gales Creek Cemetery and the Gales Creek Community Church grounds.

Gales Creek, Banks-area residents head to “Hands Off” protests in Forest Grove, North Plains, Hillsboro

Gales Creek and Banks-area residents were at three “Hands Off” protests in Forest Grove, North Plains and Hillsboro on Saturday. We asked them why they were protesting.

Sheriff’s office releases names of mother, children found dead in Cornelius

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released the names of four people found dead Tuesday afternoon in a Cornelius home.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of woman and three young children in Cornelius

A mother and her three children, ages 2, 5 and 7, were found dead in a Cornelius home Tuesday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters return from North Carolina

Firefighters deployed from Oregon to North Carolina to help fight wildfires have mostly returned, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) said.

Column | 1925 in Gales Creek: Gales Creek man loses leg to train

A Gales Creek man lost his leg after a train “passed over the leg and cut it off below the knee” in 1925.

EVENTS

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

Today, Wednesday | April 9, 2025

  • Bingo – Gales Creek Tavern

Thursday | April 10, 2025

  • Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | April 11, 2025

Saturday | April 12, 2025

Sunday | April 13, 2025

Monday | April 14, 2025

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

