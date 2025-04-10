Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | April 9, 2025
Volume 1, issue #4
Good evening, Gales Creek Journal readers! Once again, I’ve sought out as much Gales Creek news that I can write and delivered it to you. Thanks for reading!
P.S. check out the events calendar at the bottom!
Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].
-Chas Hundley, editor.
On to the news!
Two community cleanups coming to Gales Creek in April
Gales Creek, Banks-area residents head to “Hands Off” protests in Forest Grove, North Plains, Hillsboro
Sheriff’s office releases names of mother, children found dead in Cornelius
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of woman and three young children in Cornelius
Firefighters return from North Carolina
Column | 1925 in Gales Creek: Gales Creek man loses leg to train
EVENTS
Today, Wednesday | April 9, 2025
- Bingo – Gales Creek Tavern
Thursday | April 10, 2025
- Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
Friday | April 11, 2025
Saturday | April 12, 2025
- Forest Bounty | Eating Local – Tillamook Forest Center
Sunday | April 13, 2025
- Forest Bounty | Eating Local – Tillamook Forest Center
Monday | April 14, 2025
- Possible Dorman Pond 1000 legal size trout stocking date April 14 – April 18 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Dorman Pond
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.