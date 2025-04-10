Gales Creek Journal Weekly Newsletter | April 9, 2025

Volume 1, issue #4

Good evening, Gales Creek Journal readers! Once again, I’ve sought out as much Gales Creek news that I can write and delivered it to you. Thanks for reading!

P.S. check out the events calendar at the bottom!

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

www.galescreekjournal.com Two community cleanups coming to Gales Creek in April Spring has sprung, which means it’s time to get those garden tools out and help clean up the Gales Creek Cemetery and the Gales Creek Community Church grounds. Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Firefighters return from North Carolina Firefighters deployed from Oregon to North Carolina to help fight wildfires have mostly returned, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) said. Read more

EVENTS

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

Today, Wednesday | April 9, 2025

Bingo – Gales Creek Tavern

Thursday | April 10, 2025

Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | April 11, 2025

Saturday | April 12, 2025

Forest Bounty | Eating Local – Tillamook Forest Center

Sunday | April 13, 2025

Forest Bounty | Eating Local – Tillamook Forest Center

Monday | April 14, 2025