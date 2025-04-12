Dorman Pond in Gales Creek. Photo: Chas Hundley
Gales Creek’s Dorman Pond will be stocked with 1,000 trout next week

by Chas Hundley on

Gales Creek’s Dorman Pond will receive the pond’s second shipment of trout in 2025 at some point next week.

1,000 legal-size rainbow trout are scheduled to be deposited into the pond just west of the junction of Highway 6 and 8 sometime between April 14 and 18. The Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife doesn’t disclose the exact stocking date

Find more stocking dates and locations at myodfw.com/fishing/species/trout/stocking-schedule.

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

