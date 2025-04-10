Photo from the scene on Tuesday courtesy Jace Weathers, used with permission
Sheriff’s office releases names of mother, children found dead in Cornelius

by Chas Hundley on

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released the names of four people found dead Tuesday afternoon in a Cornelius home.

They are:

  • 37-year-old Hong Phuong Le
  • 7-year-old-son Thanh Tien Dam
  • 5-year-old-daughter Ha Ngan Dam
  • 2-year-old-daughter Viena Mai Dam

Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit are leading the investigation into their deaths, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“The Sheriff’s Office is in contact with the Forest Grove School District, ensuring timely communication reaches students, teachers, and personnel impacted by this tragic story,” the sheriff’s office added.

The mother and her three young children were found dead around 3 p.m. Tuesday near the 300 block of North 15th Avenue in Cornelius.

“The investigation is still in the early stages, and the release of information will be limited,” the law enforcement agency added.

 Anyone with information regarding the case, including those with personal or professional connections to the family, were asked to contact the investigations division by calling 503-846-2500 in reference to case number 50-25-4892. 

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

