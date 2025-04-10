Two community cleanups coming to Gales Creek in April

There are two opportunities to help spruce up the Gales Creek community coming in April.

Up first, the Gales Creek Cemetery Association is hosting a work day at the Gales Creek Cemetery (7675 NW Soda Springs Road) Saturday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

Volunteers can expect to trim trees and bushes, picking up branches and cleaning up old flowers, Gales Creek Cemetery Association President Sandi Evans (disclosure: this journalist’s cousin) said in a message to the Gales Creek Journal.

The area around new steps installed in 2024 will need cleaned, and anyone with a weed eater is welcome.

“Just general cleaning to get ready for mowing,” Evans said.

Those with questions were asked to call Sandi at 503-260-0114.

Don’t put your tools away: The next weekend, the Gales Creek Garden Club will host a cleanup Saturday, April 26 starting at 10 a.m. at the Gales Creek Community Church (9170 N.W. Sargent Road).

The church grounds will be weeded, shrubs trimmed, and bark dust on the ground needs worked up, Gales Creek Garden Club President Joyce Sauber said in a phone call to the Gales Creek Journal.

Sauber urged volunteers to bring rakes, buckets, and any other tools appropriate to the job.