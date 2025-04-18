Voter registration deadline is April 29

The May 20 Special District Elections will determine who sits on school, fire, and other local boards for the next few years, and the Washington County Elections Division is reminding would-be voters to register to vote in advance of the April 29 voter registration deadline.

Those interested in registering, or simply checking their registration have online and in-person options to do so.

By 11:59 p.m. April 29, voters can register or update their voter information at OregonVotes.gov, or head to the Washington County Elections Office by 5 p.m. April 29 (2925 NE Aloclek Dr, Hillsboro).

People who have recently changed their name, moved, or need to add a mailing address should update their registration, the county said.

Who can register to vote in Oregon?

You must be a:

-U.S. Citizen

-An Oregon resident

-At least 16 years old. Those under 18 will not receive a ballot until an election falls on or after their 18th birthday.

Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters starting Wednesday, April 30, the county said.

All registered voters in the county are expected to receive a ballot for the May 20 election.

But if you haven’t received a ballot by Wednesday, May 7, contact Washington County Elections by phone at 503-846-5800 or by email at [email protected] to get a replacement.

How to get help

Those uncertain about voting or needing assistance can contact the county’s voter assistance team for help.

“Our Voter Assistance team aims to minimize barriers to participating in elections so that all Washington County voters have the opportunity to vote as privately and independently as possible,” the county’s elections division said.

Those who don’t speak English can find translation and interpretation services, and those who need help filling out a ballot or reading a voters’ pamphlet because of a disability can get help.

The county’s voting assistance team can schedule visits to assisted living facilities and community centers, though the county urged those seeking appointments to hurry, as staff resources are strained as the election draws close.

Contact the Elections Office by phone at 503-846-5800 or by email at [email protected].

Find out more online at washingtoncountyor.gov/elections/voter-assistance.