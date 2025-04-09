Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating deaths of woman and three young children in Cornelius

A mother and her three young children were found dead in a Cornelius home Tuesday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies serving the city of Cornelius were dispatched at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday, April 8 to a home in the 300 block of North 15th Avenue.

“A 911 caller reported finding four people deceased at the home,” the sheriff’s office said.

There, deputies found the bodies of a 37-year-old woman, and her three young children, ages 2, 5, and 7.

“Investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public,” the sheriff’s office said, noting the identities of the deceased were not being released at this time.

Detectives with the county’s Violent Crimes Unit are assisting in the investigation, and more information will be released later, the sheriff’s office said.

Those with any information on the case are urged to contact the WCSO Investigations Division by calling 503-846-2500 and referencing case number 50-25-4892.