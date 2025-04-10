The Tillamook Forest Center on March 31, 2023. Photo: Chas Hundley
What’s going on in Gales Creek April 9 – 15

by Chas Hundley on

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].

Today, Wednesday | April 9, 2025

  • Bingo – Gales Creek Tavern

Thursday | April 10, 2025

  • Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School

Friday | April 11, 2025

Saturday | April 12, 2025

Sunday | April 13, 2025

Monday | April 14, 2025

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

