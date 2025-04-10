What’s going on in Gales Creek April 9 – 15

Have an event you’d like listed? Email the details and a link to more information or a calendar listing to [email protected].
Today, Wednesday | April 9, 2025
- Bingo – Gales Creek Tavern
Thursday | April 10, 2025
- Gales Creek Library – Thursdays 6 to 8 p.m. @ Gales Creek School
Friday | April 11, 2025
Saturday | April 12, 2025
- Forest Bounty | Eating Local – Tillamook Forest Center
Sunday | April 13, 2025
- Forest Bounty | Eating Local – Tillamook Forest Center
Monday | April 14, 2025
- Possible Dorman Pond 1000 legal size trout stocking date April 14 – April 18 (ODF&W does not disclose actual dates) – Dorman Pond
