Forest Grove School Board initial election results show Franco, Truax and Lozano in lead

Initial results from the May 20 2025 Special District Elections were posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and the results show Brisa Franco in the lead for Position 1, Peter Truax in the lead for Position 2, and Alma Lozano in the lead of a three-way race for Position 3 on the Forest Grove School Board.

In Position 1, Brisa Franco led opponent Nicholas Hafez with 60.5% of the vote to Hafez’ 38%.

In Position 2, former Forest Grove Mayor Peter Truax led opponent Jodi Blue with 65.6% of the vote to Blue’s 30%.

In Position 3, three candidates sought the seat, and far in the lead was Alma Lozano with nearly 55% of the vote, followed by Madigan Shepherd with almost 24% and James Storther in third with 20% of the vote.

View results online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Additional results from Washington County are expected at 10 p.m.