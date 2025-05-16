Gales Creek Neighborhood Watch to host community preparedness event

The Gales Creek Neighborhood Watch will host Washington County emergency preparedness staff at a community event Wednesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Located in the Gales Creek Community Church Fellowship Hall (9170 NW Sargent Rd), the event will be presented by Nancy Flores-Sanchez, Outreach and MRC program specialist with Washington County Health and Human Services’ Public Health Preparedness Program (PHEP).

“Please join us as Nancy shares insight and tips for preparing for emergencies that are relevant to our community,” said Sheri Bagdonas, Gales Creek Neighborhood Watch Coordinator.

Bagdonas urged those with questions about the event to contact her at 714-836-7407.