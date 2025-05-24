Outbuilding burns in Gales Creek

An outbuilding at a Gales Creek home on Soda Springs Road near Old Wilson River Road ignited in flames Saturday afternoon after a burn pile escaped, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

According to FGF&R spokesperson Matt Johnston, a homeowner was working on a burn pile roughly 15-20 feet away from an outbuilding. Leaving to get more items to throw on the fire, the homeowner returned to find the building on fire.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and fire crews were working on putting out hotspots as of 4:30 p.m.

A Gales Creek resident described the structure as a small barn.

Photo courtesy a concerned Gales Creek neighbor, used with permission

A photo shared by a nearby resident showed that Banks Fire was aiding Forest Grove Fire & Rescue as well.