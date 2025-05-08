Prescribed burn to send smoke into sky west of Hagg Lake

No, it’s not a wildfire spewing smoke into the air west of Hagg Lake Thursday, May 8. It’s a prescribed burn, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

In a social media post made Thursday morning, the fire department said the burn was on Stimson Lumber property west of Hagg Lake, and was permitted by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

“It is going to put off smoke and be visible in the Forest Grove, Dilley, Gaston area,” the agency said, asking area residents to avoid calling 911 over the smoke.