Two unopposed candidates win seats on Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District board

Initial results from the May 20 2025 Special District Elections were posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and the results show two candidates winning their uncontested seats on the Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District board.

In Position 1, the first round of results showed Dilley resident Benjamin Otto with almost 98% of the vote.

In Position 3, Gales Creek resident Neal Hammond saw 95% of the vote at 8 p.m.

View results online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Additional results from Washington County are expected at 10 p.m.