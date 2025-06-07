Heat wave expected starting Sunday

A heat advisory has been issued for much of the Willamette Valley beginning Sunday at 10 a.m.

With temperatures expected to reach between 92 and 96 degrees throughout the region, the Portland office of the National Weather Service is urging local residents to prepare for the first early heat wave of the year.

“Exposure to hot temperatures may cause heat related illnesses,” the federal agency noted in their advisory. While some higher elevation areas like Timber and Glenwood are not included in the warning, Banks and most of Gales Creek are.

I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Gales Creek Journal.

I grew up in Gales Creek at the Gales Creek Country Store and then on Highway 6, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Gales Creek area.

The agency urged area residents to stay hydrated, stay in out of the sun and in a cool place during the hottest parts of the day, and to check up on relatives and neighbors.

“For those without air conditioning, use fans to keep air moving. Keeps windows closed during the day and open at night,” the NWS added.

Other precautions include wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing, limiting strenuous activity to early morning or evening, and to take action when symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke begin.

“Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” the NWS said.

The heat advisory is scheduled to end at 10 p.m. Monday, June 9.