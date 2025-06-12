Rep. Bonamici to host Washington County Town Hall in Hillsboro June 17

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici will host a Washington County Town Hall Tuesday, June 17 at 6 p.m. at the Raymond Arthur Brown Middle School gym in Hillsboro.

According to a press release issued by Bonamici’s office, the event will feature an update from Bonamici on her activities in Congress, and a question and answer session between attendees and the Congresswoman.

“My work is informed by the many conversations I have with Oregonians,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici in a press release. “Everyone in NW Oregon is welcome to attend my town hall meetings this June. I look forward to talking about issues of concern and discussing what I am doing to represent them through my work at home in Oregon and in Washington, DC.”

I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Gales Creek Journal.

I grew up in Gales Creek at the Gales Creek Country Store and then on Highway 6, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Gales Creek area.

Bonamici last held a Washington County Town Hall in February.

Also on hand on June 17 will be members of Bonamici’s staff, who can “assist anyone who is experiencing problems with federal agencies including the VA, Social Security Administration, and the IRS,” the press release noted.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Attendees were asked to leave large bags and backpacks at home.

Bonamici will also head to Seaside for a Clatsop County Town Hall on Friday, June 20 at 2 p.m. at the Seaside High School gym.

Raymond Arthur Brown Middle School is located at 1505 SE Cornelius Pass Rd, Hillsboro.