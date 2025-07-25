Forestry officials urge firearm safety in Tillamook Forest after five firearm-related fires

A 1 1/2 acre wildfire that ignited over the weekend near the Four County Point area outside of Timber was “connected to target shooting activity,” Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) officials said.

In an email to this newspaper, ODF spokesperson Tim Hoffman said the department was especially concerned about exploding targets, which are illegal in the Tillamook State Forest and other state forests, and shooters firing into stumps, logs, and other debris.

“The hot lead can smolder in those and make fire starts long after the shooter has left the area,” Hoffman said.

The wildfire at the North Fork Wolf Creek Shooting Lanes was one of five attributed to target shooting that have ignited in the Tillamook Forest since May, ODF said.

I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Gales Creek Journal.

I grew up in Gales Creek at the Gales Creek Country Store and then on Highway 6, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Gales Creek area.

“These fires are all preventable,” said Stephanie Beall, acting District Forester for ODF’s Forest Grove District. “Thanks to timely reporting and quick response times by firefighting resources, these fires have been kept small so far, with the largest fire reaching only 1.5 acres, but it only takes a little bit of wind to quickly expand a fire if the fuel conditions are right.”

The Gales Creek Journal is supported by these local businesses and groups

Numerous agencies responded to quickly extinguish the largest fire before it could spread. Some agencies were already nearby extinguishing a smaller blaze and joined the response to the second fire, a Banks Fire District firefighter said.

Photo courtesy ODF Photo courtesy ODF

Elsie-Vinemaple Rural Fire Protection District, Banks Fire District, Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District, Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District, and the Oregon Department of Forestry spent a portion of their early Sunday morning on July 20 in the area of the North Fork Wolf Creek Shooting Lanes putting out flames.

The area is currently in “High” fire danger.

Don’t shoot exploding targets in a state forest

“Materials such as Tannerite can scatter hot debris in a large area, quickly igniting dry fuels,” ODF said in a press release.

Exploding targets are banned year-round in state forests.

“People are required to use manufactured targets on all state forests, with the exception being paper targets printed at home,” said Ben Burns, ODF’s Recreation Operations Manager. “Do not place targets on live trees, stumps, logs or in any dry brushy areas.”

The Oregon Department of Forestry has embraced shooting sports, building several shooting lanes in the forest, but even those lanes can become a hazard if not used properly, the agency said.

“The Wolf Creek shooting lanes have ranges from 20 – 70 yards,” said Burns. “It is important that people use the designated backstops and do not shoot beyond these borders into the vegetation beyond.”

People driving into state forests during the fire season must bring a shovel and either a gallon of water or a 2.5 pound or larger fire extinguisher in their vehicle.

The agency said they focus on education before enforcement, but that law enforcement officers do patrol the forest and will issue citations to repeat offenders and those endangering others in the forest.

“You can ask our recreation staff or any ODF employee to clarify the rules if you are unsure,” said Burns. “We are here to help everyone safely enjoy the forests no matter what activity they choose from hiking, biking, OHV riding, target shooting, camping and many other outdoor opportunities.”

“The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office has three dedicated officers to patrol the Tillamook State Forest thanks to funds that come from the state’s ATV registration fees and matching grant funds from ODF,” said Burns. “We meet regularly with them to discuss issues and areas to patrol more frequently, and target shooting is an area of emphasis right now.”

Burns said she enjoys target shooting, too, and noted the steps she takes to be safe and keep the forest clean.

“As someone who enjoys target shooting, I keep fire in mind as part of shooting safety,” said Beall. “I buy manufactured targets, lay down a tarp to catch my brass and check the area for garbage when I’m done.”

“Every year 70 percent or more of our wildland fires are started by people—all of those are preventable,” said Beall.

Anyone who sees a fire is asked to dial 911, and the department urges anyone who witnesses the start of a fire to contact authorities.

“Also, if you are a witness to the start of a fire and can provide information, eye-witness statements, video, photos or any other data, you can assist investigators by emailing them to [email protected]. This information helps our investigators in creating a full picture of what happened and identify a responsible party if there is one,” the department said.

The public and industrial users of local forests can stay informed of current fire restrictions by visiting the agency’s Fire Restrictions & Closures website or calling their local ODF or protective association office, in this case, Forest Grove ODF offices for most of our readers at 503-357-2191.

Sign up for text alerts

Sign up for text alerts for real time fire season information in the Forest Grove, Tillamook, and Astoria ODF districts by texting “NWOA” to 877-274-4067.