Gales Creek Journal brings in summer intern Jordan Donegan

The Gales Creek Journal is pleased to announce we have brought in a summer intern.

Starting in July, Jordan Donegan, a Portland native and journalism student out of Fordham University will be joining the Gales creek Journal and the Banks Post to hone her skills as a journalist before her return to New York in the fall.

While most of Donegan’s work will be done in Forest Grove, where she is helping in efforts by Gales Creek Journal founder Chas Hundley to launch a newspaper in Forest Grove, you’ll see her work crop up from time to time in Gales Creek and Banks, like today, where she wrote a story about the emerald ash borer, a destructive insect that was first found in Oregon just east of Gales Creek.

“I’m thrilled Jordan has joined us for the summer,” said Banks Post founder Chas Hundley. “I’ve already turned her loose on a story, and am very impressed with the skill she has displayed.”

“I’m really looking forward to getting some real-world journalism experience this summer and learning from Chas Hundley,” Donegan said.

The Gales Creek Journal is supported by these local businesses and groups