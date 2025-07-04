Gales Creek Journal Independence Day Newsletter | July 4, 2025
Volume 1, issue #7
Good afternoon and Happy Independence Day, Gales Creek readers!
However you choose to celebrate today, I hope you stay safe, find community, and don’t light anything on fire that shouldn’t be on fire.
-Chas Hundley, editor.
On to the news!
Gales Creek resident absent from fire board oath to fight wildfire
Fire danger to rise to ‘Moderate’ Thursday
Road work season is here
Chief Geering urges rural fire district to take ownership of board duties
Feds Say Robert Pamplin Jr. Dragged His Feet in Making Pensioners Whole
Oregon Homeland Security Advisor warns of ‘heightened threat environment’
ODOT director calls legislature’s transportation bill failure ‘shocking,’ ‘scary’ warns of layoffs
1925 in Gales Creek: To avoid European narcissus bulb embargo, Gales Creek farm hosts ‘extensive plantings’
Thank you for reading, and stay safe this weekend! – Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.