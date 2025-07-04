Photo by Kristian Løvstad on Unsplash
Gales Creek Journal Independence Day Newsletter | July 4, 2025

by Chas Hundley on

Gales Creek Journal Independence Day Newsletter | July 4, 2025

Volume 1, issue #7

Good afternoon and Happy Independence Day, Gales Creek readers!

However you choose to celebrate today, I hope you stay safe, find community, and don’t light anything on fire that shouldn’t be on fire.

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

Gales Creek resident absent from fire board oath to fight wildfire

Gales Creek resident Neal Hammond was set to take his seat on the Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District Board Wednesday night. Instead, he was on wildfire duty near Hermiston.

Fire danger to rise to ‘Moderate’ Thursday

In advance of Independence Day, the Oregon Department of Forestry is raising fire danger from low to moderate in areas in and around the Tillamook Forest and near Gales Creek.

Road work season is here

Travelers should be prepared for a number of construction projects coming to rural western Washington County roads in July and August.

Chief Geering urges rural fire district to take ownership of board duties

During Wednesday’s Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District meeting, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue Chief Jim Geering said he would be encouraging the board to take additional ownership of their…

Feds Say Robert Pamplin Jr. Dragged His Feet in Making Pensioners Whole

The U.S. Department of Labor hauled Pamplin—the former owner of the Forest Grove News-Times—back into U.S. District Court in Portland, alleging he had failed to comply with two key conditions…

Oregon Homeland Security Advisor warns of ‘heightened threat environment’

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management is urging Oregonians to be vigilant in the face of a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin warning of a heightened threat environment amid…

ODOT director calls legislature’s transportation bill failure ‘shocking,’ ‘scary’ warns of layoffs

In an email to ODOT staff Saturday, Director Kris Strickler said the agency will be forced to eliminate hundreds of position.

1925 in Gales Creek: To avoid European narcissus bulb embargo, Gales Creek farm hosts ‘extensive plantings’

Two boilermakers killed enroute to Gales Creek, Gales Creek’s Thornburgh property to host “extensive plantings” of narcissus bulbs to avoid European embargo of bulbs and more in this week’s dispatched…

Find Forest Grove news at newsinthegrove.com.

Thank you for reading, and stay safe this weekend! – Chas Hundley

The Gales Creek Journal is supported by these local businesses and groups

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

