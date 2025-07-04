Gales Creek Journal Independence Day Newsletter | July 4, 2025

Volume 1, issue #7

Good afternoon and Happy Independence Day, Gales Creek readers!

However you choose to celebrate today, I hope you stay safe, find community, and don’t light anything on fire that shouldn’t be on fire.

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

www.galescreekjournal.com Gales Creek resident absent from fire board oath to fight wildfire Gales Creek resident Neal Hammond was set to take his seat on the Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District Board Wednesday night. Instead, he was on wildfire duty near Hermiston. Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Fire danger to rise to ‘Moderate’ Thursday In advance of Independence Day, the Oregon Department of Forestry is raising fire danger from low to moderate in areas in and around the Tillamook Forest and near Gales Creek. Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Road work season is here Travelers should be prepared for a number of construction projects coming to rural western Washington County roads in July and August. Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Chief Geering urges rural fire district to take ownership of board duties During Wednesday’s Forest Grove Rural Fire Protection District meeting, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue Chief Jim Geering said he would be encouraging the board to take additional ownership of their… Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Oregon Homeland Security Advisor warns of ‘heightened threat environment’ The Oregon Department of Emergency Management is urging Oregonians to be vigilant in the face of a National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin warning of a heightened threat environment amid… Read more

Thank you for reading, and stay safe this weekend! – Chas Hundley