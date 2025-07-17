Gales Creek Journal Newsletter | July 16, 2025

Volume 1, issue #8

Good evening, Gales Creek! We are working on stabilizing our newsletter schedule. There are some pretty significant backend changes happening at the Gales Creek Journal and our sister publication the Banks Post (We’re in the process of modernizing eight years of hacked together digital infrastructure to help this editor and publisher not lose his sanity and be able to work more efficiently) so please stand by.

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

www.galescreekjournal.com Washington County Fair returns July 18 through July 27 The annual Washington County Fair is set to return to Hillsboro July 18 through July 27, offering guests 10 days of free admission, family fun, live entertainment, animals, carnival rides… Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Welding believed to have sparked four-acre fire north of Forest Grove According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, about four acres of grass field and some adjacent brush were burned Sunday evening near the intersection of NW Thatcher Road and NW… Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Gales Creek Journal brings in summer intern Jordan Donegan Starting in July, Jordan Donegan, a Portland native and journalism student out of Fordham University will be joining the Gales Creek Journal & Banks Post to hone her skills as… Read more

www.galescreekjournal.com Gov. Kotek declares statewide emergency over wildfires On Wednesday, July 16, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency over the wildfires at the request of the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire… Read more

I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Gales Creek Journal.

I grew up in Gales Creek at the Gales Creek Country Store and then on Highway 6, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Gales Creek area.

www.galescreekjournal.com Gales Creek in 1925: Bridge over Gales Creek collapses “A light truck came close to having a bath, but figuratively writing was able to hold on with its front feet,” was the story from a 1925 bridge collapse in… Read more

Find Forest Grove news at newsinthegrove.com.

Thank you for reading! – Chas Hundley