Photo courtesy South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership
Gales Creek Journal Newsletter | July 16, 2025

by Chas Hundley on

Gales Creek Journal Newsletter | July 16, 2025

Volume 1, issue #8

Good evening, Gales Creek! We are working on stabilizing our newsletter schedule. There are some pretty significant backend changes happening at the Gales Creek Journal and our sister publication the Banks Post (We’re in the process of modernizing eight years of hacked together digital infrastructure to help this editor and publisher not lose his sanity and be able to work more efficiently) so please stand by.

-Chas Hundley, editor.

On to the news!

Washington County Fair returns July 18 through July 27

The annual Washington County Fair is set to return to Hillsboro July 18 through July 27, offering guests 10 days of  free admission, family fun, live entertainment, animals, carnival rides…

Welding believed to have sparked four-acre fire north of Forest Grove

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, about four acres of grass field and some adjacent brush were burned Sunday evening near the intersection of NW Thatcher Road and NW…

Oregon’s emerald ash borer infestation was first discovered in western Washington County. Now they’re back.

A pest that has destroyed over 10 million ash trees across the eastern United States is expected to reach its peak emergence in Oregon this month. First discovered in Oregon…

Gales Creek Journal brings in summer intern Jordan Donegan

Starting in July, Jordan Donegan, a Portland native and journalism student out of Fordham University will be joining the Gales Creek Journal & Banks Post to hone her skills as…

Gov. Kotek declares statewide emergency over wildfires

On Wednesday, July 16, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency over the wildfires at the request of the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon State Fire…

I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Gales Creek Journal.
I grew up in Gales Creek at the Gales Creek Country Store and then on Highway 6, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Gales Creek area.

As Kotek Scrambles to Save ODOT Union Jobs, Here Are Positions Being Cut and Vacated

The lists of proposed layoffs and elimination of unfilled vacancies at the Oregon Department of Transportation show that the impact of the cuts will hit all across the state, as…

Gales Creek in 1925: Bridge over Gales Creek collapses

“A light truck came close to having a bath, but figuratively writing was able to hold on with its front feet,” was the story from a 1925 bridge collapse in…

Find Forest Grove news at newsinthegrove.com.

Thank you for reading! – Chas Hundley

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Gales Creek Journal and sister news publications the Banks Post and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

