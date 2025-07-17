Gales Creek Journal Newsletter | July 16, 2025
Volume 1, issue #8
Good evening, Gales Creek! We are working on stabilizing our newsletter schedule. There are some pretty significant backend changes happening at the Gales Creek Journal and our sister publication the Banks Post (We’re in the process of modernizing eight years of hacked together digital infrastructure to help this editor and publisher not lose his sanity and be able to work more efficiently) so please stand by.
-Chas Hundley, editor.
On to the news!
Washington County Fair returns July 18 through July 27
Welding believed to have sparked four-acre fire north of Forest Grove
Oregon’s emerald ash borer infestation was first discovered in western Washington County. Now they’re back.
Gales Creek Journal brings in summer intern Jordan Donegan
Gov. Kotek declares statewide emergency over wildfires
As Kotek Scrambles to Save ODOT Union Jobs, Here Are Positions Being Cut and Vacated
Gales Creek in 1925: Bridge over Gales Creek collapses
