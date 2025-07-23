Gales Creek to host 18th Annual National Night Out August 5

Gales Creek is preparing to host and take part in their 18th annual National Night Out (NNO), an event that “enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” according to NNO’s official website.

NNO, which will be held this year on Tuesday, Aug. 5, is a nation-wide event focused on allowing local neighborhoods to connect with one another while building a safer community. To celebrate the occasion, members of the Gales Creek Neighborhood Watch Association and the Gales Creek Community Club will host a potluck for members of the Gales Creek Community at Gales Creek School.

“Join the Gales Creek community and your neighbors for a fun evening featuring a potluck (chicken is provided, you bring a dish to share!) prizes from local businesses, representatives from local first responders and law enforcement agencies, games for the kids, face painting, and more,” said a Facebook post from event volunteers.

Volunteers also ask that guests bring a canned food item to donate to the Gales Creek Church Food Pantry Food Drive. There is also a $5 donation suggested for each family that attends the event.

Fore more information, contact Gales Creek Community Club volunteers Sheri Bagdonas at 714-836-7407 or Joyce Sauber at 503-357-2663.For more information on the potluck, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/751992214182188