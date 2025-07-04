Road work season is here

Travelers should be prepared for a number of construction projects coming to rural western Washington County roads in July and August.

County road crews will complete work between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the listed projects. All of the projects are funded by Washington County’s road fund.

Lane closures and delays are expected, the county said, with pilot cars guiding traffic through construction zones.

The list includes only roads within this newspaper’s territory; to see the full list, visit washingtoncountyor.gov/lut/paving-and-more.

The county noted that additional schedules were being developed, and that the existing one could be subject to change.

This is not an exhaustive list.

July 1 – 14, then July 30 – August 11

Thin lift overlay paving

Roads:

Gales Creek Road from Roderick Road to Cox Road

Dixie Mountain Road from Shadybrook Road to Northrup Road

Glencoe Road from Wren Road to Glencoe Road

Salzwedel Road from start of pavement to Roy Road

Greenville Road from Roy Road to Highway 47

Hillside Road from Kansas City Road to Clapshaw Hill Road

Scotch Church Road from Jackson School Road to Glencoe Road

Wren Road from Glencoe Road to Susbauer Road

Evers Road from Osterman Road to Greenville Road

July 14 – 29

Chip seal paving

Kansas City Road from Kemper Road to Greenville Road

Wilkesboro Road from Mountaindale Road to Highway 47

Wren Road from Susbauer Road to Cornelius-Schefflin Road

Beach Road from Glencoe Road to Gordon Road

David Hill Road from start of pavement to Gales Creek Road

Harrison Road from Mountaindale Road to end of pavement

Harrison Road from beginning of pavement near Hahn Road to Highway 26

July 30

Surface stabilization

To reduce dust and reduce rutting and washboarding, the county will apply lignin sulfonate to portions of the following roads in this newspaper’s coverage territory starting July 30 in this order:

Pihl Road

Green Mountain Road

Sellers Road

Lodge Road

Bacona Road

Scofield Road

Strassel Road

Hayward Road

Cedar Canyon Road

Narup Road

Eberly Road

David Hill Road

Timmerman Road

Shearer Hill Road

Murtaugh Road

Murphy Road

Corey Road

Old Pumpkin Ridge Road

Collins Road

Kay Road

Dixie Mountain Road

Old Wilson River Road

Other projects

White Creek Culvert Replacements

Two culvert replacements that will result in a road closure on Gales Creek Road near Thornburg Road are starting at some point in August, the county expects. On June 12, the county said it had begun the process of bidding for a contractor for the $1.5 million project. The project is expected to be completed in September.

Main Street, Banks Road and Cedar Canyon Road Intersection

The Main Street, Banks Road and Cedar Canyon Road Intersection project is ongoing, and expected to be finished in January 2026. Once completed, it will take Banks from a one-stoplight town to a two-stoplight town, and will see the addition of sidewalks on Banks Road and Main Street.

Highway 6 and Aerts Road Roundabout

The county has yet to set a date for a roundabout project on Highway 6 and Aerts Road near Banks. In an email to the Banks Post in mid-June, an ODOT spokesperson said their agency was still reviewing plans for the project.

See a full list of projects the county expects to begin in 2025 and 2026 online at www.washingtoncountyor.gov/lut/projects.