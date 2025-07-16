Washington County Fair returns July 18 through July 27

The annual Washington County Fair is set to return to Hillsboro, offering guests 10 days of free admission, family fun, live entertainment, animals, carnival rides and fair food.

Opening on July 18 and continuing through July 27 at the Westside Commons in Hillsboro, the Washington County Fair will feature entertainment for all age groups. Guests can enjoy a variety of “spectacular” carnival rides and games, headline concerts, interactive science exhibits, livestock shows and over 36 different food vendors, according to a press release from the Washington County Fair.

“We will see you July 18–27 at Westside Commons in Hillsboro, where admission is FREE every day, making it Washington County’s most family-friendly summer event of the year,” a press release promoting the event said.

The free live music entertainers for this year’s fair will include The Outlaw Mariachi on July 18 and Ned LeDoux on July 24. The event will also feature family movie nights, showing Wicked on July 20 and A Minecraft Movie on July 22.

The Washington County Fair will also hold an “Oasis Stage featuring local and regional music daily,” according to a press release.

In addition to the free music and movies showcased at the fair, “The thrills keep coming with Brad’s World Reptiles, where you can get up close and personal with fascinating exotic creatures, making for an educational and exhilarating experience,” organizers of the event noted in a press release. This exhibit will be open to the public until 10 p.m. daily, the press release stated.

Families looking for more interactive entertainment can head to The Grove Stage, where a playful variety of shows will run multiple times a day.

Fairgoers can expect two new additions to the live entertainment featured at the fair. “ We’re proud to welcome the ONLY touring criss-crossing trapeze act in North America! Join The Flying Royals for a gravity defying trapeze & aerial show that will leave you spellbound,” said a press release. “Also a new addition, THE BIRDMAN®, brings his lifelong passion for birds to the stage with a show that’s as educational as it is awe-inspiring,” the press release continued.

Those wanting to interact with live animals can visit the free livestock and agriculture exhibits from July 18 – July 20 and July 23 – July 27. “There will be different categories of the animals at the Fair and 2 days where there will be no animals in the barns because of the “turnover” from Open Class Livestock Shows to the 4-H & FFA Livestock Exhibits,” said a press release. The barns will close every night at 9 p.m., according to the press release.

In addition to the livestock and animals, “the Washington County Livestock Associations’ Blue Ribbon Steak Dinner will be Saturday, July 26 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. leading into the Youth Livestock Auction that starts at 6 p.m,” organizers of the event noted in a press release.

Food will also be available for purchase throughout the fair. “Over 36 different food vendors will be on site to satisfy your fair food cravings for 10 days only. You can expect a plethora of desserts including; Churros, Funnel Cakes & Dairy Women’s Soft Serve Ice Cream to cure your sweet tooth,” said a press release promoting the Washington County Fair.

Food vendors will not be open until noon on Saturdays and Sundays, and hours are subject to change, according to the Washington County Fair.

Following the food vendors, guests can head to the carnival rides, where 28 different rides and numerous classic carnival games will lie.

“Carnival goers can look forward to spectacular rides such as the Century Wheel, a classic Ferris wheel offering breathtaking views, which will be one of three Ferris wheels on grounds during the fair,” said a press release promoting the carnival rides at the event. “Other attractions include the Zillerator Coaster, the Khaos, Butler’s newest & most popular ride, and the family-friendly Wacky Worm, ” the press release continued.

“Wristbands for unlimited rides can be purchased in the carnival at the fair. The price for an unlimited wristband is $36 including the service fee Monday – Friday, and $41 including the service fee on Saturdays and Sundays,” said a press release promoting the fair.

For those more interested in on-ground carnival games, “Test your skills on the Midway to win gigantic plushies with fan favorites like – Floating Duck Ring Toss & Pop-A-Shot,” said a press release.

The dates and hours of the fair, according to a press release, are

Friday, July 18- 5 p.m. to Midnight

Saturday, July 19 10 a.m. to Midnight

Sunday, July 20- 10 a.m. to Midnight

Monday, July 21- 10 a.m. to Midnight

Tuesday, July 22- 5 p.m. to Midnight

Wednesday, July 23- 5 p.m. to Midnight

Thursday, July 24- 5 p.m. to Midnight

Friday, July 25- 5 p.m. to Midnight

Saturday, July 26- 10 a.m. to Midnight

Sunday, July 27- 10 a.m. to Midnight

The address for the Westside Commons is 801 NE 34TH Ave. Hillsboro, OR 97124, and the phone number to reach the fair is 503-648-1416.

For guests attending the fair Friday through Sunday, there will be a $10 parking fee, and oversized vehicles will be charged $15. Payments can only be made in cash.

Sponsors for this year’s Washington County Fair are Les Schwab Tires, NW Natural, SR Motorz, First Community Credit Union, Farmingdale Gardens, Family Fun RV and Banks Veterinary Service. Some of these sponsors will be providing services during the fair, such as Banks Veterinary Service’s vet checks on the farm animals.

“Whether you’re a long-time fairgoer or you are starting a new family tradition, the 2025 Washington County Fair has something,” said organizers of the event in a press release.

For more information about the fair, visit www.bigfairfun.com/p/entertainment.