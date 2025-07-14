Welding believed to have sparked four-acre fire north of Forest Grove

Mid-90s temperatures, winds and a dry grass field near the intersection of NW Thatcher Road and NW Kemper Road needed just one thing to go up in flames: a spark.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, about four acres of grass field and some adjacent brush were burned Sunday evening. The cause appeared to be a welding job in the middle of the field that went awry, the agency said.

The fire department shared photos of scorched tools and equipment, along with what appeared to be the burned husk of a tractor.

Timeline

At 5:51 p.m. Sunday, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue was dispatched to reports of a brush fire.

Upon arrival, they found flames burning in a grass field being pushed by winds toward two barns. Fire crews went to work to protect the structures while other crews navigated the field in four wheel drive brush rigs and attacked the flames.

“Due to quick actions by firefighters, the structures were not damaged,” FGF&R said.

About 40 minutes after arriving, fire crews deemed the fire under control, and began another hour of mop-up, checking the field for hot spots that could reignite.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, FGF&R said.

“With dry conditions and warm weather, we want to remind citizens to not conduct welding or metal grinding near any vegetation,” FGF&R said. “Also avoid the use of lawn mowers and weed eaters during the hottest times of the day when humidity is the lowest.”

The area where the fire began is about two miles from the border of regions protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry, where fire danger is set to climb to “high” Monday morning, which prohibits cutting, grinding, or welding metal between the hours of 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.



Aiding Forest Grove Fire & Rescue were the Cornelius Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, Banks Fire District, Gaston Fire District, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and AMR.