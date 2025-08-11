Gales Creek brush fire draws fire, hazmat response to Cox Road

2:30 p.m. Update: Firefighters resumed putting out hot spots after Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, which serves as a regional Hazmat team when needed, deemed the area safe.

“Our crews are treating the area as if it were a garage, with similar items found like oils, tires and small motor equipment. We expect to be on scene for at least another hour, if not slightly longer,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

Original Story:

A 2-alarm brush fire, which also burned a shipping container and a junk pile, drew a multiagency response to the Gales Creek Valley on Monday afternoon, including a hazmat team, law enforcement and state fire resources Monday afternoon.

Burning off Cox Road west of Gales Creek Road, deputies closed the dead-end Cox Road to allow fire vehicles clear access to the fire.

“Our crews are putting out hot spots and letting some items in the junk area burn,” said Forest Grove Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Matt Johnston in a message to News in the Grove.

“This area of debris has old equipment, vehicles, tires,” Johnston said.

The fire did not result in any evacuations, according to Forest Grove Fire and Rescue officials.

From Forest Grove and much of the Gales Creek area, a large column of black and white smoke was visible.

Johnston said a container or drum was producing green smoke on the burning property, prompting fire officials to pull their crews back to await the arrival of Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue’s hazmat team.

Johnston said the cause of the fire has not been determined, and “the only structure that was damaged was a shipping container.”

Flaggers were seen near the fire on Gales Creek Road, but were working on an unrelated construction project, officials say.

Local farmer Cameron Sahnow arrived at the scene quickly, concerned that it was one of his family’s fields burning. Upon finding out the fire was not on his family’s property he offered to supply water for the fire agencies on scene.

Also on scene were Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) crews from the Forest Grove District offices, Washington County Sheriff Department deputies serving the cities of Cornelius and Banks, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Banks Fire District, Forest Grove Fire and Rescue, Cornelius Fire Department, AMR ambulance services and Gaston Rural Fire District.

This story incorrectly noted Cameron Sahnow’s name as Kevin. The error has been corrected.