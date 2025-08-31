The Gales Creek Journal is merging with News in the Grove

Chas Hundley, owner and editor of the Gales Creek Journal here.

You’ll soon be getting more news coverage, faster, and more consistently — because we’re merging the Gales Creek Journal with News in the Grove.

I am the sole staff member at the Gales Creek Journal and News in the Grove. I need to change that, but to be frank, Gales Creek is too small a territory to grow to a sustainable business model, as is Banks, where our sister publication the Banks Post operates.

I believe that by adding Forest Grove to our coverage area, which includes the same school district, the same fire district, and is a center of commerce and shopping for Gales Creek residents, I can have the room to grow this little operation to a robust, modern, hyperlocal newspaper.

If you already subscribe digitally to News in the Grove, we’ll automatically cancel your Gales Creek Journal subscription once the transition is complete, so you won’t be double-charged.

Moving forward, the Gales Creek Journal will operate as News in the Grove, which means our subscribers will receive news from Gales Creek, Glenwood, Hillside, the city of Forest Grove and the communities of Dilley, Verboort, Hagg Lake, and other areas in the Forest Grove School District. Make sure to follow our Facebook page for News in the Grove here.

You’ll start to see changes tomorrow, and I’m hoping to have the transition complete later next week. Subscribers, both free and paid, will be automatically added to News in the Grove’s email list.

We are NOT merging with our other publication the Banks Post, which will remain independent, and for our PRINT subscribers, there is no change. Print subscribers will continue to receive an 8-page print newspaper with the Banks Post and Gales Creek Journal combined for the time being (I’ll share updates soon about improvements to the print edition). We’re not adding Forest Grove news to print today, other than the occasional Forest Grove news that involves Banks or Gales Creek in some other regard, such as school district news or fires that involve local firefighters.

Thank you for your support as we make this transition.

Your editor, Chas Hundley

Questions? Email me at [email protected].

Read on for more background of where we’ve come from and where we’re going.

When the Gales Creek Journal launched as a “real” digital and print product in 2017, my intent was to ensure that Gales Creek had an independent voice, that the journalistic needs of larger communities like Forest Grove didn’t drown out the news that was happening in Gales Creek.

You see, back in the day, when journalism had a stable business model, the local newspaper in Forest Grove did an incredible job of covering Gales Creek and other rural communities. They did it with the help of volunteer community writers and by sending their own staff out here when something newsworthy happened. Over time, as local ownership of the newspaper changed to corporate ownership, Gales Creek’s interests were no longer covered in full.

Now, the same thing is happening to Forest Grove. A new owner, not even from Oregon, bought nearly every weekly newspaper in the Portland Metro area in June of 2024. Since then, they’ve gone through multiple layoffs, shuttered newspapers in communities like Sherwood and Estacada, and turned toward a more regional model. Some people might enjoy opening their Forest Grove newspaper and reading about Beaverton, but I don’t. That’s why I am Launching News in the Grove.

I’m committed to innovating to make journalism robust and relevant, and dare I say fun in the 21st century. You’ll see me do some wild things with News in the Grove. We’re focusing on live events right now with our events calendar, for example, and you’ll see all sorts of new ideas emerge from News in the Grove. Some of them will even work!

But one thing won’t change: We won’t leave Gales Creek behind. I am from here. I was baptized in Gales Creek. My first kiss was 25 feet from Highway 6. I’ve started and failed businesses in Gales Creek, lived in the Gales Creek County Store twice, and my family is buried in the Gales Creek Cemetery. The Gales Creek Journal is changing forms and the name is going away, but like the newspapers of the 1920s and 1930s, there won’t be a need for a separate Gales Creek newspaper. When you read or watch or listen to News in the Grove, you’ll see news and events from Gales Creek, Dilley, Verboort, Forest Grove, Hillside, Glenwood, Watts, Kansas City, and all the other rural dots on the map.

Thank you for supporting truly local journalism — your subscription makes this work possible.

No Clos Radio Cafe final weekend

No Clos Radio Café will close out its third season this weekend. Would-be diners can reserve a spot at the tiny cafe located at the No Clos Radio vineyard in Gales Creek online.

Opened in 2023, the cafe, located inside the former Shafer Vineyards Christmas shop is a French-inspired cafe featuring wines from the producers onsite, Maloof, Fossil & Fawn, and Monument.

Reservations are welcome, but not required. In addition to inside seating, guests can find patio and outdoor seating overlooking the vines in an old growth oak grove, gazebos, and more.

No Clos Radio Cafe is located in Gales Creek at 6200 NW Gales Creek Rd. Find out more online at www.noclosradio.com.