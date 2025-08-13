Trailer, lumber destroyed in early morning Gales Creek fire

A trailer was destroyed early Wednesday morning at a vineyard in Gales Creek, along with lumber being used to build a new home.

According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson David Nemeyer, no one was injured in the fire.

The owner was living in the trailer while building a home nearby, according to Nemeyer.

“He’s ok, but his fifth wheel and much of the lumber for his new home is gone,” Nemeyer said. The property the fire was on houses several winemakers and a restaurant.

Nemeyer said the fire was accidental and not being treated as suspicious.

The Gales Creek Journal is supported by these local businesses and groups

The column of smoke was visible to area residents, prompting concerns that another brush fire was burning in Gales Creek. A nearby brush and junk pile fire on Monday also sent black smoke billowing into the sky.