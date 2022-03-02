Tillamook State Forest • Missing • WCSO

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public help in locating a Forest Grove man, Thomas D. Gieger, after his empty vehicle was found at the summit of the Coast Range on Highway 6 on Friday. He is believed to be armed, and deputies are concerned about his mental health.

A social media graphic courtesy WCSOFile photo: Storey Burn Road and Highway 6, by Chas Hundley, taken January 27, 2022

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance from anyone who may have seen a man considered "missing and endangered," after his vehicle was found empty near Highway 6 and Story Burn Road in the Tillamook State Forest.

According to a press release, Thomas Gieger, 46, was reported missing Saturday, February 26 and was last seen leaving his home near Forest Grove's Main Street and 16th Avenue at 8 a.m. on the morning of Friday, February 25.

Gieger's family members found his empty vehicle Friday at the summit of the coast range near Highway 6 and Storey Burn Road, a gravel logging and recreation road that pierces into a rugged part of the Tillamook State Forest.

Gieger was described as a white male, 5’09”, 240 pounds, bald, and with brown eyes. He was last seen Friday wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, a fur hat, and black shoes.

"Deputies have concerns about Geiger’s current mental health status and believe he is armed with a gun," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency advised against attempting to contact him if seen, and asked that the Washington County Sheriff's Office—or local law enforcement—be called at 503-629-0111 if he is spotted.