A man believed to have gone missing at the summit of the Coast Range near Highway 6 and Storey Burn Road has yet to be found after nearly a month of searching. Now, while the case remains open, the Washington County Sheriff's Office has no new searches planned for the missing man.

Thomas Geiger, courtesy WCSO

"The case is still open but there are no searches currently planned for the future," Washington County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel DiPietro said in a Tuesday email to this newspaper.

According to the sheriff's office, Thomas Gieger, 46, was reported missing Saturday, February 26 and was last seen leaving his home near Forest Grove's Main Street and 16th Avenue at 8 a.m. on the morning of Friday, February 25.

Gieger's family members found his empty vehicle Friday at the summit of the coast range near Highway 6 and Storey Burn Road, a gravel logging and recreation road that pierces into a rugged part of the Tillamook State Forest.

At least twice this month, Rogers Camp Trailhead was closed to allow for search and rescue activities by the sheriff's office, who combed what's known as the Rogers Basin area for Geiger, to no avail.

Police noted that Geiger was believe to be armed when he went missing, and advised against contacting him directly.

The sheriff's office asked that the Washington County Sheriff's Office—or local law enforcement—be called at 503-629-0111 if he is seen.