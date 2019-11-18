Esther Lilly Hundley
Mon Nov 17 - Rainy cold & a light snow but did not lay on. I dyed the front room curtains and got them all up again by eleven. Gladie went fishing afternoon, got 3.
Tues Nov 18 - Cold & Foggy. I put out a wash, baked light bread, fixed a lining to Ted’s & Thelma’s quilt out of green dyed sugar sacks. The quilt Mrs. Stewat gave them for their wedding. Then afternoon, I put it in frames & tacked it out with pink & blue yarn by 2:30, then hemmed it. Had early supper & Gladie & I went to Camp to see the kids, got home at 9 o’clock. Charley helped Mr. Herrick kill a hog.
Wed Nov 19 - Rainy & cold. Did up usual work. I made a pillow top out of black, orange & green satteen for Troy & Vera’s Xmas present. Gladie painted oil cloth runners. I embroidered some, afternoon. We had lunch. Arthur Clark came down horse back, stayed till 9:30. Mr Kendall’s moved to Yamhill this week.
Thur Nov 20 - Foggy & chilly. E did up our usual work. Gladie painted oil cloth runners. I embroidered some, then cleaned out the hen house. Charley & Troy went to G.C. to fix up for shooting match Sunday. We had lunch at noon, they came about 12:30. Gladie went over to Hilda’s. I raked up the leaves in back yard. Billie & Elsie & Baby came about 3:30 stayed till 8:45. Gladie went to a show, I guess. Oliver & Oren came for a while from Portland. Ted & Thelma went to Yamhill to Kendall’s.
Fri Nov 21 - Foggy. Did up work & ironed. I sewed some, made 2 cushion tops. Gladie painted on oil cloth. Ted came down after supper. Thelma stayed up to her folks.
Sat Nov 22 - Cloudy, but not rainy. We did our usual Sat. work & killed 2 chickens for Sunday. Fixed Ted’s lunch for him to go to work, the last day of the mill, closed down for winter. Charley & I went to F.G. afternoon. Gladie stayed home. After supper, Charley & Ted went to town to get targets for shooting match, they got home as we had went to bed.
Sun Nov 23 - A clear lovely day. I made pumpkin & apple pies & did a lot other cooking. Billie & Elsie came about eleven. Had our shooting match today. Dick came up to help Ted & Troy helped. Got done by 3:45 all but 2 geese & 16 ducks made $-- this year. Ted went over to Troy’s for supper & stayed all nite. Billie & Elsie went home right after supper. Gladie went to a show. Arthur Clark came & stayed till 9:30.