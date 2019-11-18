COLUMN • HISTORY • GALES CREEK

Gales Creek, 1930. These are the diary entries of Esther Lilly Hundley, who lived in Gales Creek with the Lilly clan after the family moved to Gales Creek in the 1880’s. They paint a picture of what it was like to live in Gales Creek and the surrounding areas. They are published as they were written, with original spelling. In this edition, the mill closes for winter, the family partakes in a shooting competition, and Esther gets a jump on her Christmas preparation.

Esther Lilly Hundley

Mon Nov 17 - Rainy cold & a light snow but did not lay on. I dyed the front room curtains and got them all up again by eleven. Gladie went fishing afternoon, got 3.

Tues Nov 18 - Cold & Foggy. I put out a wash, baked light bread, fixed a lining to Ted’s & Thelma’s quilt out of green dyed sugar sacks. The quilt Mrs. Stewat gave them for their wedding. Then afternoon, I put it in frames & tacked it out with pink & blue yarn by 2:30, then hemmed it. Had early supper & Gladie & I went to Camp to see the kids, got home at 9 o’clock. Charley helped Mr. Herrick kill a hog.

Wed Nov 19 - Rainy & cold. Did up usual work. I made a pillow top out of black, orange & green satteen for Troy & Vera’s Xmas present. Gladie painted oil cloth runners. I embroidered some, afternoon. We had lunch. Arthur Clark came down horse back, stayed till 9:30. Mr Kendall’s moved to Yamhill this week.

Thur Nov 20 - Foggy & chilly. E did up our usual work. Gladie painted oil cloth runners. I embroidered some, then cleaned out the hen house. Charley & Troy went to G.C. to fix up for shooting match Sunday. We had lunch at noon, they came about 12:30. Gladie went over to Hilda’s. I raked up the leaves in back yard. Billie & Elsie & Baby came about 3:30 stayed till 8:45. Gladie went to a show, I guess. Oliver & Oren came for a while from Portland. Ted & Thelma went to Yamhill to Kendall’s.

Fri Nov 21 - Foggy. Did up work & ironed. I sewed some, made 2 cushion tops. Gladie painted on oil cloth. Ted came down after supper. Thelma stayed up to her folks.

Sat Nov 22 - Cloudy, but not rainy. We did our usual Sat. work & killed 2 chickens for Sunday. Fixed Ted’s lunch for him to go to work, the last day of the mill, closed down for winter. Charley & I went to F.G. afternoon. Gladie stayed home. After supper, Charley & Ted went to town to get targets for shooting match, they got home as we had went to bed.

Sun Nov 23 - A clear lovely day. I made pumpkin & apple pies & did a lot other cooking. Billie & Elsie came about eleven. Had our shooting match today. Dick came up to help Ted & Troy helped. Got done by 3:45 all but 2 geese & 16 ducks made $-- this year. Ted went over to Troy’s for supper & stayed all nite. Billie & Elsie went home right after supper. Gladie went to a show. Arthur Clark came & stayed till 9:30.