Thanksgiving • Fishing • Recreation

You could go to Fred Meyer at 5 a.m. on the Friday after Thanksgiving and maybe get in a fistfight over discounted socks with a hungover, bleary-eyed shopper juiced up on caffeine and holiday angst. Or you could go fishing.

Dorman Pond in Gales Creek. Photo: Chas Hundley

OREGON - In the wee hours of the Friday morning after Thanksgiving, Oregonians across the state will pack up and head out to dozens of stores, battling, sometimes physically, for discounted socks, TVs, and board games as part of the annual Black Friday tradition of madness and mayhem in search of deals and discounts.

Others will go fishing.

[Not a subscriber? Get your local news online for the next three months for just $3/month with a monthly subscription! Click here to start]

Free fishing weekend will return to Oregon on Thanksgiving Weekend on Friday and Saturday, November 29 and 30.

On those days, fishing, crabbing, and clamming is free to all residents and non-residents, meaning no fishing licenses or tags, including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement are required.

Regular rules and regulations apply, such as bag limits, size restrictions, and closures.

Also on Friday, November 29, Oregon state parks that normally charge parking fees will be free all day.

"Oregon State Parks invites Oregonians to ditch the leftovers, cancel Black Friday shopping plans and lace up their hiking boots for "Green Friday" on Nov. 29. We're waiving the $5 day-use parking fees that day at 25 state parks across Oregon," a statement in a press release from Oregon Parks and Recreation read.

Looking for some fishing tips? ODFW puts out a weekly recreation report, found at myodfw.com/recreation-report. The report, updated weekly on Wednesdays, includes a rundown of hunting and fishing prospects, regulations and closures, and stocking schedules.

ODFW has created a map that shows — complete with little fish icons — stocking locations and popular fishing locations throughout the state.